2 development projects centered on N.C. Hwy. 150

Two development projects near N.C. Highway 150 were approved by the county board Monday evening.

A rezoning for an apartment complex along N.C. Highway 150 and a new sewer line nearby, slated for future economic development, were both approved at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The rezoning changes 16 acres from residential and highway commercial districts to a planned development district to allow for a 250-unit apartment complex. The land is along the southern side of N.C. 150 just west of the highway’s intersection with N.C. 16 Business.

The apartment development was proposed by Northstate Development LLC. The development is planned to have eight apartment buildings, all three stories high and no larger than 40,000 square feet each, as well as a clubhouse and a pool. The siding cannot be vinyl, a stipulation added to the rezoning by Commissioner Kitty Barnes Monday night.

The development will be named Catawba Village, according to information from the county.