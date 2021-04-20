 Skip to main content
2 development projects centered on N.C. Hwy. 150
CATAWBA COUNTY

development 150.png

The planned Catawba Village apartment complex on N.C. Highway 150 would consist of eight apartment buildings.

 Catawba County

Two development projects near N.C. Highway 150 were approved by the county board Monday evening.

A rezoning for an apartment complex along N.C. Highway 150 and a new sewer line nearby, slated for future economic development, were both approved at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The rezoning changes 16 acres from residential and highway commercial districts to a planned development district to allow for a 250-unit apartment complex. The land is along the southern side of N.C. 150 just west of the highway’s intersection with N.C. 16 Business.

The apartment development was proposed by Northstate Development LLC. The development is planned to have eight apartment buildings, all three stories high and no larger than 40,000 square feet each, as well as a clubhouse and a pool. The siding cannot be vinyl, a stipulation added to the rezoning by Commissioner Kitty Barnes Monday night.

The development will be named Catawba Village, according to information from the county.

The developer will be responsible for building turn lanes along N.C. 150 at the complex entrance. The buildings are planned to be set back far enough from N.C. 150 to allow for the planned widening of the highway to four lanes, Catawba County Assistant Planning Director Chris Timberlake said at Monday’s meeting.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners also approved a new sewer line just east of N.C. 16, from N.C. Highway 150 to East Maiden Road. The sewer line brings public sewer to several properties including a planned retail and office commercial development along East Maiden Road and county-owned land on N.C. Highway 150 where the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation is working to put a business park.

The project — about 3,200 feet of gravity sewer extension — will cost about $953,000. Half of the cost will be paid for with a Golden LEAF Foundation Grant of $491,257 the county got for the project since it is aimed to promote economic development, according to information from the county.

