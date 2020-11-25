 Skip to main content
2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County; lives lost to virus climbs to 91
2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County; lives lost to virus climbs to 91

There were 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County on Wednesday.

The new confirmed cases put the county total at 6,618, according to Catawba County public health. Of those, 5,523 are estimated to be recovered — 83 percent. The remaining cases have not met the criteria to be considered recovered.

Two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported by public health on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 91 deaths. One was a person in their 90s who was not hospitalized and is related to a congregate care setting. The other was a person in their 70s who was hospitalized and was not related to a congregate care setting. Both were considered high risk. 

There are 56 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide there were 4,212 new cases reported on Wednesday, putting the state total at 346,506, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,811 people hospitalized with the virus and 5,138 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

71 new cases

6,618 total cases

56 hospitalized

91 deaths

5,523 recovered

Burke County

52 new cases

3,974 total cases

20 hospitalized

67 deaths

3,171 recovered

Caldwell County

89 new cases

3,374 total cases

26 hospitalized

41 deaths

2,137 recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

1,373 total cases

27 hospitalized

13 deaths

1,053 recovered

North Carolina

4,212 new cases

346,506 total cases

1,811 hospitalized

5,138 deaths

293,555 recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Tuesday. Alexander County data is as of Thursday, Nov. 19. Catawba County and state data is as of Wednesday.

