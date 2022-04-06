2 COVID-19 deaths reported in 1 week in Catawba County

About 200 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Catawba County in the past two weeks.

PCR and rapid test cases from March 24 through Wednesday totaled 204, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The case count is similar to recent weeks.

The latest cases put the county’s total at 47,543 cases. That number includes both PCR and antigen rapid tests. The county’s total case number fluctuates as the state verifies where people who test positive live, according to NCDHHS.

There were two COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past week, putting the county’s total at 568, according to the state data.

As of Wednesday about 56% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — just more than 90,100 people. About 41,531 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, there have been about 2.6 million COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and 23,239 people have died. About 381 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

