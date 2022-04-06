 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY

2 COVID-19 deaths reported in 1 week in Catawba County

  • Updated
  • 0

About 200 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Catawba County in the past two weeks.

PCR and rapid test cases from March 24 through Wednesday totaled 204, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The case count is similar to recent weeks.

The latest cases put the county’s total at 47,543 cases. That number includes both PCR and antigen rapid tests. The county’s total case number fluctuates as the state verifies where people who test positive live, according to NCDHHS.

There were two COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past week, putting the county’s total at 568, according to the state data.

As of Wednesday about 56% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — just more than 90,100 people. About 41,531 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, there have been about 2.6 million COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and 23,239 people have died. About 381 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at catawbavaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

47,543 total cases

568 deaths

90,119 vaccinated

Burke County

25,665 total cases

2 hospitalized

346 deaths

25,183 recovered

44,289 vaccinated

Caldwell County

26,012 total cases

1 hospitalized

289 deaths

25,718 recovered

40,987 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,423 total cases

133 deaths

17,536 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,633,131 total cases

381 hospitalized

23,239 deaths

2,603,548 recovered

6,879,745 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

