2 COVID-19 deaths reported by Catawba County
0 comments
breaking

Catawba County saw two new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, both related to an outbreak in a long-term care facility.

Catawba County Public Health also reported 22 new cases on Monday.

The latest deaths were in a person in their 70s and someone in their 80s, public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. Both people had chronic health conditions, she said. The person in their 70s was hospitalized.

Catawba County has reported 35 total COVID-19 related deaths of county residents.

The county’s latest confirmed cases put the total at 2,346 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, about 1,770 are considered recovered.

As of Monday, there are 19 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 564 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Monday, the lowest daily increase in the past month. The new cases put the state total at 145,516 cases.

There are 980 people hospitalized with the virus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state has reported 2,348 deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

22 new cases

2,346 total cases

19 patients hospitalized

35 total deaths

1,772 people recovered

Burke County

12 new cases

1,835 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,530 people recovered

Caldwell County

9 new cases

1,265 total cases

17 patients hospitalized

17 total deaths

682 people recovered

Alexander County

12 new cases

324 total cases

5 patients hospitalized

2 total deaths

279 people recovered

North Carolina

564 new cases

145,516 total cases

980 patients hospitalized

2,348 total deaths

116,969 people recovered

Burke County data is as of Saturday. Alexander and Caldwell county data is as of Friday.

