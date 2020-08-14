You are the owner of this article.
2 COVID-19 deaths, 32 cases reported in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY

2 COVID-19 deaths, 32 cases reported in Catawba County

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Catawba County on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county also saw 32 new cases on Friday, bringing the county total to 2,277 cases.

The deaths mark the 32nd and 33rd Catawba County resident deaths related to the coronavirus. Both people were in their 80s with underlying health conditions and were hospitalized. One of the deaths is associated with a congregate care facility, public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus remained at 14 on Friday.

Last week, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced that it would deploy 10 regional teams to help long-term living facilities with testing, spread prevention and handling outbreaks. While exactly what that will look like for Catawba County is still in the works, it will help public health teams that are working with congregate living outbreak prevention, Killian said.

“We are still learning about how the long-term care support teams will work, but are excited about this additional resource coming to our community,” she said.

Statewide, North Carolina reported 1,346 new cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 142,170 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The number of people hospitalized dropped by 121 to 1,049 statewide. There have been 2,313 coronavirus-related deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

32 new cases

2,277 total cases

14 patients hospitalized

31 total deaths

1,772 people recovered

Burke County

14 new cases

1,809 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,470 people recovered

Caldwell County

3 new cases

1,256 total cases

17 patients hospitalized

16 total deaths

680 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

312 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

2 total deaths

253 people recovered

North Carolina

1,346 new cases

142,170 total cases

1,049 patients hospitalized

2,313 total deaths

116,969 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Thursday. Alexander County data was last updated Wednesday.

