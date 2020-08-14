2 COVID-19 deaths, 32 cases reported in Catawba County

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Catawba County on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county also saw 32 new cases on Friday, bringing the county total to 2,277 cases.

The deaths mark the 32nd and 33rd Catawba County resident deaths related to the coronavirus. Both people were in their 80s with underlying health conditions and were hospitalized. One of the deaths is associated with a congregate care facility, public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus remained at 14 on Friday.

Last week, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced that it would deploy 10 regional teams to help long-term living facilities with testing, spread prevention and handling outbreaks. While exactly what that will look like for Catawba County is still in the works, it will help public health teams that are working with congregate living outbreak prevention, Killian said.

“We are still learning about how the long-term care support teams will work, but are excited about this additional resource coming to our community,” she said.