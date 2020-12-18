 Skip to main content
2 COVID-19 deaths, 240 cases reported in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY

  Updated
Catawba County reported 240 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been 9,910 total cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County since the pandemic began. In the past seven days, 1,052 new cases have been reported.

Catawba County also saw two new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the county total to 129. One death was that of a person in their early 60s who was hospitalized and was not considered high risk. The second was of a person over 80 who was hospitalized and considered high risk. The second death is related to a congregate care facility.

There are 94 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide there were 8,444 new cases reported on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The new cases put the state total at 466,104 cases. There are 2,824 people hospitalized with the virus and 6,125 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

240 new cases

9,910 total cases

94 hospitalized

129 deaths

7,695 recovered

Burke County

89 new cases

5,342 total cases

23 hospitalized

75 deaths

4,123 recovered

Caldwell County

203 new cases

4,808 total cases

49 hospitalized

57 deaths

2,662 recovered

Alexander County

41 new cases

2,174 total cases

15 hospitalized

22 deaths

1,623 recovered

North Carolina

8,444 new cases

466,104 total cases

2,824 hospitalized

6,125 deaths

365,273 recovered

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Thursday.

