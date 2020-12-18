2 COVID-19 deaths, 240 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 240 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been 9,910 total cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County since the pandemic began. In the past seven days, 1,052 new cases have been reported.

Catawba County also saw two new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the county total to 129. One death was that of a person in their early 60s who was hospitalized and was not considered high risk. The second was of a person over 80 who was hospitalized and considered high risk. The second death is related to a congregate care facility.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are 94 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide there were 8,444 new cases reported on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The new cases put the state total at 466,104 cases. There are 2,824 people hospitalized with the virus and 6,125 have died.