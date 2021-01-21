 Skip to main content
2 COVID-19 deaths, 129 cases reported in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY

2 COVID-19 deaths, 129 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 129 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two new deaths.

The new cases put the county total at 14,410, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There have been 223 county residents who have died due to COVID-19.

There are 104 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,187 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Thursday. There have been 698,099 cases in total.

There are 3,666 people hospitalized with the virus and 8,339 have died.

The state’s case and hospitalization numbers are stabilizing slightly, NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen said in a press conference on Thursday. The numbers are still high but the increase has slowed, she said.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

129 new cases

14,410 total cases

104 hospitalized

223 deaths

12,967 recovered

7,216 vaccinated

Burke County

49 new cases

8,025 total cases

27 hospitalized

105 deaths

6,254 recovered

3,392 vaccinated

Caldwell County

58 new cases

7,564 total cases

55 hospitalized

92 deaths

3,507 recovered

4,419 vaccinated

Alexander County

6 new cases

3,316 total cases

19 hospitalized

42 deaths

1,945 recovered

1,383 vaccinated

North Carolina

7,187 new cases

698,099 total cases

3,666 hospitalized

8,339 deaths

579,573 recovered

404,529 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Wednesday.

