2 COVID-19 deaths, 129 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 129 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two new deaths.

The new cases put the county total at 14,410, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There have been 223 county residents who have died due to COVID-19.

There are 104 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,187 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Thursday. There have been 698,099 cases in total.

There are 3,666 people hospitalized with the virus and 8,339 have died.

The state’s case and hospitalization numbers are stabilizing slightly, NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen said in a press conference on Thursday. The numbers are still high but the increase has slowed, she said.