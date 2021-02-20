 Skip to main content
2 children dead as fire destroys home in southwest Hickory
2 children dead as fire destroys home in southwest Hickory

fire claims 2 children.jpg

The scene of a fire that killed two children Saturday.

 Emily Willis

Two children were killed in a fire that ravaged a home in southwest Hickory Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials did not give the ages but said the children were young. Officials did say the interior of the mobile home on Seventh Avenue SW was destroyed and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Hickory police and State Bureau of Investigation officers were on the scene Saturday and are heading up the investigation of the blaze.

Hickory firefighters also responded to the fire scene. The firefighters were initially dispatched around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record. 

 

