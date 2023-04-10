NEWTON — Two Catawba County Schools’ elementary schools recently held celebrations commemorating 100 years, inviting current families, school alumni and local dignitaries to share in their events.

On Saturday, April 1, Banoak Elementary held a brief outdoor ceremony and tours of their newly renovated facilities. School board members Ronn Abernathy, Tim Settlemyre, and Don Sigmon were in attendance as well as many current and former students and staff.

The Fred T. Foard JROTC presented arms, and Matt Stover, superintendent, welcomed guests. Rep. Mitchell Setzer presented a flag to current principal, Jordan Goodson. The flag was flown over the N.C. Legislative building to honor Banoak’s 100 years.

Former student and principal Joe Biggerstaff entertained the crowd with his “mostly true” tales of his tenure at Banoak, reminiscing about the old tin gym with the potbelly stoves, walking across Highway 10 to the store for drinks, and the best cafeteria food in the county. Biggerstaff went on to say that Banoak is a special place because “the community supports the school, and the school supports the community … and that way everybody wins.” Biggerstaff noted that he was a “better kid when I was here and a better man when I left.”

On the other side of the county, Sherrills Ford Elementary celebrated its 100th anniversary with student-led tours on Tuesday evening, April 4. Students in grades four through six prepped and prepared for weeks to entertain and inform the many alumni and current families who participated in the event.

After a brief welcome from Principal Lathan Fowler, student tour guides demonstrated pride in their school by showing off their facilities. Student guides also engaged their guests by asking how the school had changed since they attended and their favorite memories of Sherrills Ford.

Alumni appeared impressed by their upgrades, sharing that when they attended Sherrills Ford, they had to walk outdoors to different classes and that their playground equipment consisted of swings and tractor tires stacked on each other.

The tours included a bilingual option to show off the school’s Spanish immersion program and a collection of artifacts from Sherrills Ford’s last 100 years.

It is clear that the Sherrills Ford community strongly supports the school as this year’s “Make It Happen” campaign raised over $80,000 for the school.