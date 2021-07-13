2 cars collide on Springs Road; minor injuries reported

A two-car crash tied up traffic on Springs Road near the Springs Corners shopping center around noon on Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
There were minor injuries in the collision.
Hickory police and firefighters responded to the wreck, as well as Catawba County EMS workers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Robert Reed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today