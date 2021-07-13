 Skip to main content
2 cars collide on Springs Road; minor injuries reported
2 cars collide on Springs Road; minor injuries reported

springs road wreck.jpg

A car is hauled away from the scene of a two-car crash on Springs Road.

 Robert Reed

A two-car crash tied up traffic on Springs Road near the Springs Corners shopping center around noon on Tuesday.

There were minor injuries in the collision.

Hickory police and firefighters responded to the wreck, as well as Catawba County EMS workers.

