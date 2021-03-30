2 buildings to foster live fire training could be on tap at CVCC

Firefighters in Catawba County often travel to nearby counties, such as Gaston or Burke, for live fire training.

Two new burn buildings on Catawba Valley Community College’s campus could change that, CVCC Senior Vice President of Finances and Operations Wes Bunch said during a Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting Monday.

The city of Hickory plans to invest $500,000 in a four-story Conex burn building, which is made for live fire training, Bunch said. The city asked to put the building at CVCC’s public safety training complex and for CVCC to pay for the road, foundation and water infrastructure for the building, Bunch said.

The infrastructure would cost about $650,000. CVCC asked the county to pay for the infrastructure with money left over from renovations to the college’s cosmetology school building.

The cosmetology project has about $900,000 left over, according to information from the county. CVCC is requesting the county board of commissioners move that money to the public safety complex fund.

Any money not used in preparing the infrastructure for the city of Hickory’s burn building would go toward an additional one-story burn building, Bunch said.