$2.7 million Sherrills Ford fire station under construction

A new fire station in Sherrills Ford will replace the first fire station the department built 50 years ago.

The new Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire and Rescue station is going up on Mollys Backbone Road. It will replace the 1972 station near Sherrills Ford Elementary School, one of four stations the department operates, Chief Rick Davis said.

The new station has been in the department’s plans for 13 years, Davis said, but more pressing projects have come along. With the Sherrills Ford area growing in population and large development projects on the way, it came time to get the new base going.

The department considered expanding and renovating the current station but there was not enough space on property, Davis said. Instead, two years ago the fire department and board bought 9.5 acres on Mollys Backbone Road near Sherrills Ford Road and started planning the new station.

“We had a committee … working with architects and the construction company to come up with a design that not only meets our current needs but the hope is this station will last another 40 or 50 years and provide for any expansion needed,” he said.