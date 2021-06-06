$2.7 million Sherrills Ford fire station under construction

A new fire station in Sherrills Ford will replace the first fire station the department built 50 years ago.
The new Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire and Rescue station is going up on Mollys Backbone Road. It will replace the 1972 station near Sherrills Ford Elementary School, one of four stations the department operates, Chief Rick Davis said.
The new station has been in the department’s plans for 13 years, Davis said, but more pressing projects have come along. With the Sherrills Ford area growing in population and large development projects on the way, it came time to get the new base going.
The department considered expanding and renovating the current station but there was not enough space on property, Davis said. Instead, two years ago the fire department and board bought 9.5 acres on Mollys Backbone Road near Sherrills Ford Road and started planning the new station.
“We had a committee … working with architects and the construction company to come up with a design that not only meets our current needs but the hope is this station will last another 40 or 50 years and provide for any expansion needed,” he said.
Right now, all four stations have two full-time employees per shift. The new station will start with the same number, but as new housing is built and more people move to the area, more responders may be added to the base. It will also house a fire engine, a tanker and a quick response vehicle for medical calls.
The base will be 14,000 square feet and cost $2.7 million, Davis said. Construction broke ground on April 21 and the station is expected to open in early 2022.
“We are extremely excited,” he said. “This has been a vision for years, so the department even 13 years ago felt the need was there then.”
The new station is close to where the Laurelbrook development is planned. The development is expected to have over 1,700 homes and is part of the growth spurring the construction of the new station.
“With the growth and everything that’s going on, it was a good opportunity to go ahead and get it built,” Davis said.