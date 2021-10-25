$2.5 million water line extension would be paid for with COVID-19 recovery money

Catawba County is planning an extension on a water line between N.C. Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 150 in the southeastern part of the county. If approved, the project would be paid for with American Rescue Plan funding.

The 8,000-foot extension would connect the existing water line on N.C. Hwy. 150 and extend it north along Business N.C. Hwy. 16 to its intersection with N.C. Hwy. 16.

In total, the project would cost $2.5 million, which would be paid for with COVID-19 recovery funding from the federal government through the ARP. It is included in the master plan for the Southeastern Catawba County Water and Sewer District.

On Monday, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners' policy and public works subcommittee considered an agreement with Highfill Infrastructure Engineering for the engineering and design of the water line extension.

The contract with Highfill would cost $322,000, which would be paid for with ARP funding.

The contract was recommended by the subcommittee for approval by the full board.

The county would have to buy land to complete the extension, according to the agenda from the subcommittee meeting.

