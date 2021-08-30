$2.4 million to add 50 school health assistants in Catawba County

Beginning Nov. 1, DAL’s unvaccinated employees will face a $200 increase in their health insurance premiums.

Catawba County’s three school systems are aiming to add 50 temporary employees to help with COVID-19 response as a surge of new cases hits the community.

Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools received $2.4 million in state funding to make sure every school in the county has a school health assistant, according to Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken.

The schools systems all received money for COVID-19 testing for the 2021-22 school year, McCracken said during a Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting on Monday. The new health assistants will help administer those tests and help with other COVID-19 issues.

There are 44 public schools served by 29 Catawba County Public Health school nurses. The funding from the state will pay for one health assistant for each school and six floaters to cover absences, McCracken said. Public health is hiring health assistants rather than nurses because of the already high demand for health workers.

“We are just at a critical juncture of having a lot of difficulty recruiting school nurses,” McCracken said. “We’ve been very successful in using school health assistants.”