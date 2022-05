A small earthquake was reported near the town of Catawba just after midnight on Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey documented a 2.2 magnitude earthquake at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday. The earthquake originated just south of the town of Catawba, off Hudson Chapel Road.

Three people reported to USGS that they felt slight shaking from the earthquake.

To report if you felt the earthquake, go to earthquake.usgs.gov.