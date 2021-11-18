 Skip to main content
195 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY

One new COVID-19 death and 195 new cases were reported over seven days in Catawba County.

The new death puts the county’s total at 440 since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases, reported from Nov. 11 through Wednesday, bring the county’s total to 25,859.

Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 17 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Thursday. Twelve of those patients were unvaccinated. Seven patients are in the intensive care unit and six are on a ventilator.

About 53% of Catawba County residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, 60% of people have received one or more doses.

There have been 1,510,086 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and 18,514 people have died. There are 1,049 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NCDHHS.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

25,859 total cases

17 hospitalized

440 deaths

19,040 recovered

84,528 vaccinated

Burke County

16,363 total cases

12 hospitalized

272 deaths

15,982 recovered

42,170 vaccinated

Caldwell County

15,912 total cases

7 hospitalized

216 deaths

15,568 recovered

38,697 vaccinated

Alexander County

6,611 total cases

7 hospitalized

125 deaths

1,945 recovered

16,167 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,510,086 total cases

1,049 hospitalized

18,514 deaths

1,466,246 recovered

6,339,797 vaccinated

All data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

