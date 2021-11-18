195 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County

One new COVID-19 death and 195 new cases were reported over seven days in Catawba County.
The new death puts the county’s total at 440 since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases, reported from Nov. 11 through Wednesday, bring the county’s total to 25,859.
Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 17 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Thursday. Twelve of those patients were unvaccinated. Seven patients are in the intensive care unit and six are on a ventilator.
About 53% of Catawba County residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide, 60% of people have received one or more doses.
There have been 1,510,086 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and 18,514 people have died. There are 1,049 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NCDHHS.
Want the vaccine?
To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.
Just The Facts
Catawba County
25,859 total cases
17 hospitalized
440 deaths
19,040 recovered
84,528 vaccinated
Burke County
16,363 total cases
12 hospitalized
272 deaths
15,982 recovered
42,170 vaccinated
Caldwell County
15,912 total cases
7 hospitalized
216 deaths
15,568 recovered
38,697 vaccinated
Alexander County
6,611 total cases
7 hospitalized
125 deaths
1,945 recovered
16,167 vaccinated
North Carolina
1,510,086 total cases
1,049 hospitalized
18,514 deaths
1,466,246 recovered
6,339,797 vaccinated
All data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.
