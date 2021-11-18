195 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County

One new COVID-19 death and 195 new cases were reported over seven days in Catawba County.

The new death puts the county’s total at 440 since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases, reported from Nov. 11 through Wednesday, bring the county’s total to 25,859.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 17 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Thursday. Twelve of those patients were unvaccinated. Seven patients are in the intensive care unit and six are on a ventilator.

About 53% of Catawba County residents have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, 60% of people have received one or more doses.

There have been 1,510,086 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and 18,514 people have died. There are 1,049 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NCDHHS.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.