1915 soda shop, home of Rexall Drugs, coming back to life

So far, Patterson said he has about $280,000 in the building. The project isn’t about money, he said.

“It’s just my passion for the history of it,” Patterson said. “(My wife and I) we’ve worked our whole lives for everything we have. Now, I want to enjoy it and do things like this.”

That means keeping the history of Rexall Drugs alive in Catawba.

Patterson restored the original neon sign and it now lights up red and blue above the shop on North Main Street. He kept and restored the original soda machine, the original countertop and the original seating from the soda shop.

He also added some personal touches — vintage Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Colgate and other signs help bring the shop to life. He’s collected the signs over the years, knowing he would use them in the shop.

A large Pepsi mural is planned for the exposed wall of the building.

Patterson had the goal of reopening the business as a soda shop, as it originally was, but he didn’t have the time to do it himself. Instead, he set out on a hunt for the perfect person to lease it to. He wouldn’t settle for anything less.