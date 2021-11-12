1915 soda shop, home of Rexall Drugs, coming back to life

Rows of antiquated medicine, toys and home goods line the shelves of glass display cabinets at Rexall Drugs in the town of Catawba.
The dated cough syrup, sleep aids, painkillers, camera film, sugar and cymbal-banging monkey toys, among other things, have been on the shelves for decades, building owner Shawn Patterson said. They haven’t been visible or accessible for years, since the ice cream shop closed in 1992. Patterson said he has been told it may have been even longer since a business actually operated in the building.
Now, it has been restored to its former glory. Patterson has spent the last nine months cleaning out and restoring the 1915-era pharmacy and soda shop. On Thursday, the store opened as a soda, candy and ice cream shop.
“I want you to come here and experience the ice cream and the experience of the building and its realness — exactly how it was in the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s,” Patterson said. “I want it to be the place you’re going to come to and say, ‘Wow, this is the coolest place I’ve ever been to.’”
Patterson has lived in Catawba for 27 years. He builds custom homes, but his passion is collecting. Next door to Rexall Drugs, Patterson owns another building, where he and his wife Kim live on the second floor and he displays his collections of vintage signs, bicycles and more.
He’s known for years that he wanted to buy the Rexall building if the owner ever decided to sell. The time came this year.
“You couldn’t even get in the door, so maintenance was nonexistent. I had to redo everything,” Patterson said.
Though there was a lot of work to do, Patterson committed to it.
“People can say all day long, ‘I’m going to do this,’ but the town knows when I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it,” he said.
The work has been arduous. Not only because the building is 106 years old, but because Patterson wanted it done correctly to bring the building back to its original state.
“We’re not renovating this building, we’re restoring it, and that takes a lot of work,” he said.
That meant keeping the original floors intact as much as possible, cleaning and restoring the original ceiling fans, shining up the original wrap-around cherry wood cabinets and cleaning all the items in the cabinets. With the help of Cobble Creek Custom Homes, his company, the building has also been rewired, has an improved foundation and a new bathroom.
Patterson is intent on restoring every detail to keep the building original. He and his wife even got the sliding glass windows of the cabinets to slide perfectly after hours of oiling and sanding.
So far, Patterson said he has about $280,000 in the building. The project isn’t about money, he said.
“It’s just my passion for the history of it,” Patterson said. “(My wife and I) we’ve worked our whole lives for everything we have. Now, I want to enjoy it and do things like this.”
That means keeping the history of Rexall Drugs alive in Catawba.
Patterson restored the original neon sign and it now lights up red and blue above the shop on North Main Street. He kept and restored the original soda machine, the original countertop and the original seating from the soda shop.
He also added some personal touches — vintage Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Colgate and other signs help bring the shop to life. He’s collected the signs over the years, knowing he would use them in the shop.
A large Pepsi mural is planned for the exposed wall of the building.
Patterson had the goal of reopening the business as a soda shop, as it originally was, but he didn’t have the time to do it himself. Instead, he set out on a hunt for the perfect person to lease it to. He wouldn’t settle for anything less.
“I would have left it empty if I didn’t find anyone,” he said. “I wasn’t going to accept anything else. I would have let it sit empty. … It would have been like a museum.”
Instead, he found Amber Brown, who owns Cherry Pop’s Ice Cream Shop, a 1950s-themed food truck.
Brown lives 10 minutes from Catawba, she said. She was considering opening a permanent location when her husband saw a “For Rent” sign on the Rexall storefront. Brown got in touch with Patterson and they clicked. It was the perfect location for Brown, and the ideal business owner for Patterson.
“I met her and started seeing what she created. I said, ‘OK, this is going to be a perfect fit,’” Patterson said. “I don’t want this to be a scoop-and-go ice cream shop.”
Brown opened Cherry Pop’s Soda Shop in the former Rexall Drugs store on Thursday. The soda shop offers soda flavored with syrup, 15 flavors of ice cream, coffee, milkshakes, candy, toys and more. Brown plans to keep prices reasonable.
“This is somewhere you’ll want to go often,” she said. “Maybe once a week you can get a burger down the road and come get a soda or ice cream here.”
Keeping with the theme, she ordered glass bottle soda made with cane sugar, found vintage toys and candy to sell and is using a 1950s milkshake machine to make her shakes.