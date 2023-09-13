A Florida man died in a wreck along N.C. Highway 150 in Sherrills Ford on Tuesday.

The man was Robert Allen Heath III, 19, of Tavares, Florida, N.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release.

On Tuesday at 3 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on N.C. Highway 150 near Beaver Boulevard. A 2000 Honda Civic driven by Heath was traveling west on N.C. Highway 150. The vehicle drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, overturned on the left side of the road and came to rest on its roof, Casey said.

Heath was not restrained by a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Heath died at the scene, Casey said.

During the on-scene investigation, N.C. Highway 150 was partially closed in the area for one hour, Casey said.