19-year-old airlifted after head-on collision on Sunday

A 19-year-old Hickory woman was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital after a head-on collision on N.C. 10 at Whitener Road on Sunday. Another driver received minor injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Haley Anderson was driving a 2010 Ford Focus east on N.C. 10. She attempted to turn left onto Whitener Road and collided head-on with a 2001 Dodge Ram truck that was heading west. William Peck, 25, of Kings Mountain, was driving the truck and was towing a utility trailer, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said.

Anderson was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. Peck had minor injuries. Anderson has been charged with failing to yield the right of way, Swagger said.

The North Carolina State High Patrol investigated the accident.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.