You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
19 COVID-19 cases put Catawba County total at 2,130
0 comments
breaking top story

19 COVID-19 cases put Catawba County total at 2,130

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Catawba County reported 19 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county total at 2,130. Of those, an estimated 1,679 people have recovered. Twenty-one Catawba County residents are hospitalized and 30 have died.

Caldwell County reported its 16th COVID-related death Friday of a person between 50 and 64 years old. The death is related to the ongoing outbreak at the N.C. Department of Public Safety's Caldwell Correctional Center in Hudson, according to a news release from the county.

Caldwell County had a total of 1,208 confirmed cases as of Friday. Of those, 620 are recovered and 20 are hospitalized.

Burke County has a total of 1,738 confirmed cases, with 1,338 recovered. The county has reported 28 deaths with 14 people hospitalized as of Friday.

Alexander County reported a total of 289 confirmed cases as of Friday. Of those, 253 have recovered, leaving 31 people quarantined and three hospitalized. Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

North Carolina saw 1,954 new cases Saturday, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to 134,766, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 2,160 COVID-19-related deaths in the state, and 1,129 people are hospitalized with the virus.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

19 new cases

2,130 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,679 people recovered

Burke County

40 new cases

1,738 total cases

14 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

1,338 people recovered

Caldwell County

15 new cases

1,208 total cases

20 patients hospitalized

16 total deaths

620 people recovered

Alexander County

28 new cases

289 total cases

3 patient hospitalized

2 total deaths

253 people recovered

North Carolina

1,954 new cases

134,766 total cases

1,129 patients hospitalized

2,160 total deaths

105,093 people recovered

Burke, Caldwell, and Alexander counties numbers are as of Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News