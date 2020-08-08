19 COVID-19 cases put Catawba County total at 2,130

Catawba County reported 19 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases put the county total at 2,130. Of those, an estimated 1,679 people have recovered. Twenty-one Catawba County residents are hospitalized and 30 have died.
Caldwell County reported its 16th COVID-related death Friday of a person between 50 and 64 years old. The death is related to the ongoing outbreak at the N.C. Department of Public Safety's Caldwell Correctional Center in Hudson, according to a news release from the county.
Caldwell County had a total of 1,208 confirmed cases as of Friday. Of those, 620 are recovered and 20 are hospitalized.
Burke County has a total of 1,738 confirmed cases, with 1,338 recovered. The county has reported 28 deaths with 14 people hospitalized as of Friday.
Alexander County reported a total of 289 confirmed cases as of Friday. Of those, 253 have recovered, leaving 31 people quarantined and three hospitalized. Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.
North Carolina saw 1,954 new cases Saturday, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to 134,766, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 2,160 COVID-19-related deaths in the state, and 1,129 people are hospitalized with the virus.
