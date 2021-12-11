18-year-old with spina bifida visits former teachers, thanks them for pushing him

Dylan Nall paid a visit to Longview Elementary School on Thursday to thank three teachers.
He said the teachers gave him the strength to work hard and not give up.
Nall, 18, was born with spina bifida. Due to his illness, he has had over 40 surgeries. After one surgery, Nall was bedridden for 50 days. He said he spent 25 of those days in a medically induced coma. This happened when he was a third-grader at Longview in Hickory.
“I had to learn how to walk again. I have done that many times, but that one was the hardest time,” Nall said. “I had to learn how to live life normal and had to learn how to use the ileostomy bag that was attached to me.”
While Nall’s family was packing to move, they came across a box of memorabilia from his time at Longview, including a large card that Millie Baker’s first-grade class made for Nall while he was out of school. This box is what inspired him to come back and thank his former teachers for always advocating for him, especially against school bullies. He also wanted to share his successes with Baker, Jenny Wadsworth, his kindergarten teacher, and Peter Rothenberger, his teacher in the second and fourth grades.
“He told me I was crazy, because the box was so big and I had kept everything,” Nall’s mother Michelle Hall said. “But, you know what? This is why.”
Hall was 19 years old when she got pregnant. She was six months into her pregnancy when she found out she was having a boy and that he had spina bifida. “I was angry at the world, though. I won’t lie. Every time I saw a healthy baby, I didn’t understand why,” Hall said. “But now, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Nall was recently accepted to Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and plans to play on the school’s wheelchair basketball team. Nall has been playing wheelchair basketball since he was 13. He said he became interested in basketball after Molly Grantham did a story about him in 2016, and a parent had reached out to ask him to play. Since then, he has been playing for the Charlotte Rollin’ Hornets.
“I honestly don’t think I would have graduated high school without wheelchair basketball. Before that, I didn’t have any hope of doing much with my life,” Nall said. “With disabilities, there are only so many jobs that you can get without college. I just didn’t have the motivation to go.”
Nall said one of his biggest inspirations is his coach David Kiley, who competed in the Paralympic Games. Nall hopes to become a Paralympian one day as well.
Nall’s teachers said they were proud of him and happy that he came to visit. Baker, who had volunteered to homeschool Nall while he was recovering from surgery, choked back tears as she spoke.
“I did whatever I could. He was in third and I was still teaching first. I signed up to go to his home to teach him some skills. I saw me in him,” Baker said. “He was stubborn, just like me. We would just clash, but I knew that I had to get him up there. We had to push and get him up to the next level.”
Nall said that because Baker always advocated for him, she taught him that it was OK to speak up for himself and to keep moving forward.
Nall had a message for children who face similar challenges and disabilities. “Just keep going, don’t give up,” he said. “There are many people that have gone through what they are going through and made it through and they can, too.”