18-year-old with spina bifida visits former teachers, thanks them for pushing him

Dylan Nall paid a visit to Longview Elementary School on Thursday to thank three teachers.

He said the teachers gave him the strength to work hard and not give up.

Nall, 18, was born with spina bifida. Due to his illness, he has had over 40 surgeries. After one surgery, Nall was bedridden for 50 days. He said he spent 25 of those days in a medically induced coma. This happened when he was a third-grader at Longview in Hickory.

“I had to learn how to walk again. I have done that many times, but that one was the hardest time,” Nall said. “I had to learn how to live life normal and had to learn how to use the ileostomy bag that was attached to me.”

While Nall’s family was packing to move, they came across a box of memorabilia from his time at Longview, including a large card that Millie Baker’s first-grade class made for Nall while he was out of school. This box is what inspired him to come back and thank his former teachers for always advocating for him, especially against school bullies. He also wanted to share his successes with Baker, Jenny Wadsworth, his kindergarten teacher, and Peter Rothenberger, his teacher in the second and fourth grades.