177 virus cases added to Catawba totals
COVID-19

Catawba County Public Health reported 177 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 13,813 cases. Of these, there are 108 hospitalizations and a total of 207 deaths related to the virus.

Burke County Public Health reported 89 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county total to 7,766 cases. Of these, there are 33 hospitalizations and 102 deaths related to the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 7,317 cases, with 54 hospitalizations and 87 total deaths related to the virus

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 35 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,235 cases. Two additional deaths related to the virus were also reported for Alexander County, bringing the total to 42 deaths.

NCDHHS also reported 7,986 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Saturday. This brings the state total to 667,826 cases, with 3,895 hospitalizations and 8,016 total deaths.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health. Call 828-695-6650 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments with Catawba Valley Health System are available at 828-326-3993.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

177 new cases

13,813 total cases

108 hospitalized

207 deaths

11,694 recovered

5,136 vaccinated

Burke County

89 new cases

7,766 total cases

33 hospitalized

102 deaths

5,692 recovered

2,504 vaccinated

Caldwell County

63 new cases

7,317 total cases

54 hospitalized

87 deaths

3,378 recovered

2,960 vaccinated

Alexander County

35 new cases

3,235 total cases

19 hospitalized

42 deaths

1,945 recovered

1,020 vaccinated

North Carolina

7,986 new cases

667,826 total cases

3,895 hospitalized

8,016 deaths

521,475 recovered

282,615 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Friday. Burke County data is as of Friday.

