177 virus cases added to Catawba totals

Catawba County Public Health reported 177 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 13,813 cases. Of these, there are 108 hospitalizations and a total of 207 deaths related to the virus.

Burke County Public Health reported 89 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county total to 7,766 cases. Of these, there are 33 hospitalizations and 102 deaths related to the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 7,317 cases, with 54 hospitalizations and 87 total deaths related to the virus

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 35 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,235 cases. Two additional deaths related to the virus were also reported for Alexander County, bringing the total to 42 deaths.

NCDHHS also reported 7,986 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Saturday. This brings the state total to 667,826 cases, with 3,895 hospitalizations and 8,016 total deaths.