Darius Malbon interviewed 17 people of various races and cultural backgrounds to write the book, “Racial Bridges: Unify the World.”

He said the book is meant to bring people together.

Malbon is a 28-year-old Black man from Hickory. He said he interviewed people of different races and ethnicities, including white, Black, bi-racial, Asian, Native American, Indian, Latino and Middle Eastern.

He said he wanted to represent as many people as possible so that all of his readers could relate to the book.

“I asked everyone the same 24 questions,” Malbon said. He added that he listed all 24 questions in the book. He said he wanted his readers to reflect personally on each question.

Malbon said he thinks all the questions are important. The two most impactful questions in his opinion were: “What do I think the solution is to racism, discrimination and prejudice,” and “Do I honestly and truthfully listen to other people when they talk about their experiences, or do I assume I know what I need to know?”

The reason these two questions stick out to Malbon is because the answers go hand in hand. The solution is honest, open conversations, he said.

“(People are) not willing to be humble and learn and grow and see a different perspective. They want to be right. People care more about being right in their own eyes than to actually be correct. That’s just American culture, which is pretty unfortunate.”

Malbon said his eyes were opened as the people shared their daily experiences.

“There’s racism in every race. That’s one thing I learned,” Malbon said. “There are good people in every race. We’ve all got struggles. And really, at end of the day, if people would just have a conversation and talk smoothly, we would be able to get through a lot of these problems.”

The book is what Malbon calls realistic fiction. The book follows the main character Noah as he learns about the differences and similarities of cultures for other people.

Malbon was inspired to write the book following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was a 46-year-old Black man who died on May 25, 2020, after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on April 20, 2021, according to an article by CNN.

Following Floyd’s death, social justice protests calling for police reform broke out across the country.

One of Malbon’s former coaches, whom Malbon had known for most of his life, did not want to talk when Malbon wanted to discuss the issues brought up by Floyd’s death. Malbon said he was disappointed.

“Don’t tell me you love me if you’re not going talk about stuff that’s important or that bothers somebody,” Malbon said. “Don’t be afraid to talk about those things. Just because you’re scared to talk about it doesn’t mean it’s right for you to ignore it. The people that you love may be struggling.”

He said he doesn’t believe in dwelling in the past, but past mistakes and trauma have to be acknowledged. Malbon said he has personally experienced racism and prejudice while growing up.

“I have been called names. I have been targeted before by the police,” Malbon said. “Not to the extent of some of the stuff you see, but I have been profiled before. My family has been profiled before.”

Malbon said he hopes “Racial Bridges: Unify the World” will teach people to love each other, to grow together and to have an open mind for others’ experiences.

The book can be purchased at dariusmalbon.com. Malbon said 10% of all profits go toward suicide prevention research.