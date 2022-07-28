 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

17% of new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County in people previously infected

  • Updated
  • 0

COVID-19 cases remained elevated in Catawba County, with over 500 new COVID-19 cases for the second week in a row.

There were 537 new cases reported the week of July 17-23, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In the week before, there were 541 new cases.

About 17% of the new cases were reinfections, people who had COVID-19 previously.

With high cases in recent weeks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Catawba County as a community with a high transmission level. The classification is based on hospital use levels and new COVID-19 cases. About half of all counties in North Carolina are high transmission areas.

Over seven days, from July 18 to 25, 32 more county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. About 8% of hospital beds in Catawba County were in use by patients with COVID-19, according to the CDC.

People are also reading…

There have been 51,992 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include results from PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No new deaths were reported in the past week. There have been 617 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 91,191 people. About 47,351 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, about 2.98 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 25,483 people have died. Data shows 1,111 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of July 17-23 in North Carolina.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

51,992 total cases

617 deaths

91,191 vaccinated

Burke County

27,790 total cases

0 hospitalized

359 deaths

27,257 recovered

44,683 vaccinated

Caldwell County

28,068 total cases

290 deaths

41,403 vaccinated

Alexander County

11,025 total cases

144 deaths

17,840 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,983,130 total cases

1,111 hospitalized

25,483 deaths

2,904,232 recovered

6,988,154 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This exhausted Euphrates tortoise was brought back to life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert