17% of new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County in people previously infected

COVID-19 cases remained elevated in Catawba County, with over 500 new COVID-19 cases for the second week in a row.

There were 537 new cases reported the week of July 17-23, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In the week before, there were 541 new cases.

About 17% of the new cases were reinfections, people who had COVID-19 previously.

With high cases in recent weeks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Catawba County as a community with a high transmission level. The classification is based on hospital use levels and new COVID-19 cases. About half of all counties in North Carolina are high transmission areas.

Over seven days, from July 18 to 25, 32 more county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. About 8% of hospital beds in Catawba County were in use by patients with COVID-19, according to the CDC.

There have been 51,992 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include results from PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No new deaths were reported in the past week. There have been 617 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 91,191 people. About 47,351 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, about 2.98 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 25,483 people have died. Data shows 1,111 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of July 17-23 in North Carolina.