17 new cases bring Catawba County COVID-19 total to 825

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Catawba County on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases put the county at 825 total confirmed cases, at least 340 of which have recovered.
The total case count does not represent every case of the coronavirus in the county, because not everyone with the virus is tested.
Of Catawba County’s confirmed cases, 12 people are hospitalized and 14 people have died.
At least 3,325 tests for the coronavirus have been done in the county and came back negative.
Statewide, 1,186 new cases were reported Tuesday, putting the state’s total confirmed cases at 64,670, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Of those, 908 people are hospitalized with the virus and 1,343 people have died.
