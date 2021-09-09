17 Catawba County residents die of COVID-19 in one week

Seventeen Catawba County residents died from COVID-19 over seven days, including younger people and some without pre-existing conditions.
From Sept. 2-8, the county saw 17 deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the county total to 351 deaths, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Two of the people who died were in their 20s and another in their 30s, according to Emily Killian, community engagement specialist for Catawba County Public Health.
Of the 17 people who died, 15 were considered high risk. Two were in their 20s, one in their 30s, five in their 50s, one in their 60s, four in their 70s and two were over the age over 80.
Two people were not considered high risk. One was in their 40s and one in their 50s.
All were hospitalized for COVID-19. None of the deaths were related to congregate care facilities.
The number of deaths is a stark increase from the week before, more than doubling from the seven deaths reported last week. The highest number of deaths Catawba County has reported in a seven-day period was 29. That was in January, according to data from public health.
Catawba County Public Health reported 511 new COVID-19 cases from Sept. 2 through Wednesday. The new cases put the county total at 22,181 cases since the pandemic began. There are 59 county residents hospitalized as of Wednesday.
Hospitalizations
Catawba Valley Medical Center had 77 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday. Of those patients, 67 were unvaccinated — about 87%.
There were 16 patients in the intensive care unit at CVMC, and 13 of those patients were on ventilators, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard. One ICU patient is vaccinated.
At Frye Regional Medical Center there were over 50 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Wednesday, according to Frye Director of Marketing and Communications Ann Metz. Of those patients, 87% were unvaccinated.
Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir had 30 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a Thursday update. Of those, 26 were unvaccinated — about 87%. There were seven patients in the ICU and six on ventilators. No ICU patients were vaccinated.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Burke County had 39 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday. Of those, 33 are unvaccinated. Fifteen COVID-19 patients were in the ICU, and nine were on ventilators. One person in the ICU was been vaccinated. The vaccinated patient was not on a ventilator.