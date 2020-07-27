17 cases put Catawba County COVID-19 count at 1,767

Catawba County’s COVID-19 case count increased with 17 new cases on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has 1,767 total laboratory-confirmed cases. The case count does not represent every case of the coronavirus in the county, because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested, according to public health officials. An estimated 1,241 people have recovered from the virus.

Catawba County has 19 people hospitalized. There have been 24 COVID-19 related deaths.

Burke County has 1,478 cases, according to a Saturday update. About 75 percent of the county’s cases are recovered, leaving 326 active cases and 25 deaths. Six people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Caldwell County has 920 COVID-19 cases according to a Saturday update, with 427 people recovered, leaving 482 active cases. Eleven people have died. Eighteen people are hospitalized.

Alexander County has 238 total COVID-19 cases, according to a Friday update. About 75 percent of the cases are recovered, leaving 55 people in quarantine. One person is hospitalized and two people have died.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 1,625 new cases on Monday, putting the state total at 114,338. About 81 percent of cases are estimated to be recovered, 1,790 have died and 1,169 are hospitalized.

