17 cases added to Catawba County COVID-19 total

Catawba County’s COVID-19 case total increased by 17 on Saturday, according to the Public Health website.
The county’s coronavirus case total is now at 563. The number of recoveries increased on Saturday from 238 to 251, and hospitalizations remained at 16. The number of deaths also remained at 13 as well.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,549 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the state total to 51,389. The number of hospitalizations also increased from 857 to 883. The total deaths across the state climbed by 15 to a total of 1,212.
