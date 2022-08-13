16th Street roundabout and Springs Road sidewalk: A look at 2 new transportation projects in the works for Hickory

A new roundabout is planned in Hickory at the intersection of 16th Street NE and 21st Avenue NE.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the city and North Carolina Department of Transportation determined the intersection could use a roundabout “to provide continuous traffic flow without the delays of a traffic signal.”

In a presentation to the Hickory City Council earlier this month, Hickory City Manager Warren Wood estimated the project would cost $7 million or more, with the NCDOT covering 80% of the cost and the city picking up the remainder.

Killian said the city council will consider an agreement with NCDOT related to the project at the board’s Sept. 6 meeting.

“The agreement with NCDOT should be finalized this fall,” Killian said. “A design firm will be hired by spring 2023. Construction timelines will be determined after design begins.”

Wood mentioned at the council meeting that NCDOT had originally planned to put in a roundabout at the intersection of 16th Street and 29th Avenue Drive NE.

However, transportation officials decided to scrap that roundabout because of plans to expand 29th Avenue to four lanes between N.C. Highway 127 and Springs Road.

Killian said the State Transportation Improvement Program currently has right-of-way acquisition for the widening scheduled in 2025 with construction starting in 2028.

The estimated project cost is $74.4 million.

There is also another transportation project planned a mile down the road from the intersection of 16th and 21st: new sidewalks along 12th Avenue NE and Springs Road.

The new construction of nearly a mile of sidewalk will supplement the existing stretches of pavement to create an unbroken sidewalk between the intersection of 16th Street NE to the Sheetz and Walmart Neighborhood Market.

The city is set to receive $3 million from NCDOT for the project and is awaiting final approval from the North Carolina Board of Transportation, which they expect will happen in October.

Killian said construction of the new sidewalk is likely to begin next year.