167 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County has seven active COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and congregate living facilities, three more than reported last week.

The seven outbreaks total 138 cases as of Tuesday, according to the N.C Department of Health and Human Services. Some outbreaks have not increased since last Tuesday, and some cases related to the outbreaks may be recovered. An outbreak is considered over after 28 days without a new confirmed case of the coronavirus, according to NCDHHS.

A new outbreak was reported at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation Hickory East. There are seven cases linked to the outbreak, all staff members of the facility.

A new outbreak was also identified at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn, a residential care facility in Claremont, where there are three cases, all staff members.

A third outbreak reported since last week is at The Alberta House, a care facility in Conover, where there are 11 total cases, four staff members and seven residents.

An outbreak first reported Nov. 6 at Abernethy Laurels retirement community in Newton grew by nine new cases since the state’s Nov. 24 report, to 56 total cases. Of those, there are 26 staff cases and 30 residents of the facility.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}