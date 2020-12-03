167 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County has seven active COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and congregate living facilities, three more than reported last week.
The seven outbreaks total 138 cases as of Tuesday, according to the N.C Department of Health and Human Services. Some outbreaks have not increased since last Tuesday, and some cases related to the outbreaks may be recovered. An outbreak is considered over after 28 days without a new confirmed case of the coronavirus, according to NCDHHS.
A new outbreak was reported at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation Hickory East. There are seven cases linked to the outbreak, all staff members of the facility.
A new outbreak was also identified at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn, a residential care facility in Claremont, where there are three cases, all staff members.
A third outbreak reported since last week is at The Alberta House, a care facility in Conover, where there are 11 total cases, four staff members and seven residents.
An outbreak first reported Nov. 6 at Abernethy Laurels retirement community in Newton grew by nine new cases since the state’s Nov. 24 report, to 56 total cases. Of those, there are 26 staff cases and 30 residents of the facility.
An outbreak at the Brian Center in Viewmont first reported in mid-November grew by five cases since Nov. 24. There are now 33 total cases, 12 staff members and 21 residents. Three residents have died.
Outbreaks at Trinity Ridge and Trinity Village have not grown. There were 12 total cases reported at Trinity Ridge and 16 at Trinity Village.
On Thursday, Catawba County reported 167 total new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases put the county’s total at 7,445 cases reported since the pandemic began.
Two new COVID-19 deaths were also reported, putting the county total at 102. The latest deaths were a person in their 70s and a person in their 60s, according to Public Health Strategist Honey Estrada. Neither was hospitalized and both were considered high risk. The person in their 70s is related to a congregate care setting.
There are 70 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide there were 5,637 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, putting the state total at 377,231, according to NCDHHS.
There are 2,101 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 5,410 have died.
