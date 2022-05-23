16-year-old pianist is a state winner

HICKORY — The North Carolina Federation of Music Clubs has announced 16-year-old pianist Ricky Aron as a state winner in the annual scholarship/award auditions held April 9 at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Scholarship/incentive prizes of $300 each are awarded to the performer who achieves the highest average score in his category. The competition brings together the most advanced players from all over the state who must first win their district auditions. There are 12 festival districts statewide.

Aron performed the Rachmaninoff Prelude in C-sharp Minor, and the Chopin Etude Opus 25, No. 11 (“Winter Wind”). As a state winner, He performed on the Invitational State Honors Recital on May 7 in addition to the monetary award. This also marks Aron’s second time to win the state auditions.

He is the son of John and Carmen Aron of Hickory and is a rising junior at the Challenger Early College High School. He is the pianist of the Romanian Baptist Church, and has been a student of Robert Setzer since 2016.