16-year-old becomes first female Eagle Scout in Catawba County

When Tori Charles was in sixth grade, she got appendicitis. She tried to ignore it, hoping to make it to an overnight camping trip later that week.

Eventually, the pain was too much. She had her appendix removed at a hospital. Despite the agony and surgery, Tori only cried once, said her mother, Leigh Anne Charles.

“The only thing that made her cry was the fact that her class was getting ready to go to camp,” Charles said. “That was the only time she cried, that she was afraid she’d miss it.”

Tori made it to the camp a few days later and got to ride the zipline, an adventure she craved. There is not much that keeps Tori from doing what she wants, Charles said.

At 16 years old, Tori is the first female Eagle Scout in Catawba County. She was honored with her Eagle Scout badge in May.

“It just kind of proves that women can do this stuff. It’s not just a boy organization anymore,” Tori said. “Especially as the world’s gotten more progressive, you can really see what females can do. I hope it ends up being an inspiration for others.”