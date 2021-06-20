16-year-old becomes first female Eagle Scout in Catawba County

When Tori Charles was in sixth grade, she got appendicitis. She tried to ignore it, hoping to make it to an overnight camping trip later that week.
Eventually, the pain was too much. She had her appendix removed at a hospital. Despite the agony and surgery, Tori only cried once, said her mother, Leigh Anne Charles.
“The only thing that made her cry was the fact that her class was getting ready to go to camp,” Charles said. “That was the only time she cried, that she was afraid she’d miss it.”
Tori made it to the camp a few days later and got to ride the zipline, an adventure she craved. There is not much that keeps Tori from doing what she wants, Charles said.
At 16 years old, Tori is the first female Eagle Scout in Catawba County. She was honored with her Eagle Scout badge in May.
“It just kind of proves that women can do this stuff. It’s not just a boy organization anymore,” Tori said. “Especially as the world’s gotten more progressive, you can really see what females can do. I hope it ends up being an inspiration for others.”
Tori and her mother started the all-female Troop 1325 out of Newton in 2019, shortly after Scouts BSA allowed female troops. Tori is the first in the troop to become an Eagle Scout. She hopes her fellow troop members follow in her footsteps.
Tori was involved with Scouts BSA well before the first female troops were formed. Her brother was part of Cub Scouts when he was younger, and Tori joined some family-friendly events then. When they got older, their dad started a Scouts Venturing crew — a co-ed adventure program also run through Boy Scouts of America. Tori honed her camping, survival tactics and more there.
When the family heard female troops would be allowed, it was another opportunity to learn new things and spend time outside, Charles said.
“It’s a really great program,” Charles said. “It’s getting out in the outdoors and getting those leadership skills and learning how to do things and how to fend for yourself and just getting outside.”
Tori used the leadership skills to complete her Eagle Scout project — a covered informational sign for the disc golf course at Jacob Fork Park in Newton. It took several months to build, but the end result is an amenity that will last a lifetime, she said.
After completing the project, Tori had to face a review board to earn the Eagle Scout honor. “There are a lot of scoutmasters that have been doing this for years and have had many Eagle Scouts go through it, so it was kind of intimidating,” Tori said.
The review board had nothing but praise for Tori, Charles said. Her mindset for hard work and determination got her there, Charles said.
“I don’t think there’s been anything that’s stood in her way for her not to accomplish something,” she said.
Any girl interested in joining the Charles’ Troop 1325 can find more information at www.scouting.org.