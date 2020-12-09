16-year-old asks county to remove Confederate monument

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It put it simply, I never knew. I was educated,” Dagenhart said. “I realized I had spent my childhood growing in a world where my skin color never put me at a natural disadvantage. I never had to avoid cops on the street because I didn’t have to worry if I would come back home to my mother that day alive. I never had to walk by statues honoring people that I knew fought against my freedom.”

Dagenhart said the Confederate monument, which is in front of the historic county courthouse in the center of downtown Newton, represents everything the United States strives not to be.

“This statue needs to be removed,” Dagenhart said, addressing the commissioners. “History has its eyes on you. We are Gen Z and we are watching. We are rising faster than you think. Change is coming, and it’s going to come with our vote.”

After Daggenhart spoke, Chairman Randy Isenhower responded. It was the first time Isenhower has responded to a public comment from the Truth and Reconciliation Committee, the group asking that the monument be removed.

“I’m going to take a break from tradition, and this is not to stifle further comments, this is not a reflection of any of my board members,” Isenhower said.