159 COVID-19 cases reported in past week in Catawba County

Catawba County saw 159 new cases of COVID-19 in seven days, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Since Thursday, March 25, the county reported an average of 23 new cases of the virus each day, as of Thursday.

The new cases put the county’s total at 17,847 cases. Of those, 17,272 cases are considered recovered.

Two new county residents deaths were reported in the past week, according to public health. A total of 195 residents have died.

There are 15 county residents hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday.

At least 35,264 county residents have been partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burke County reported 47 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, March 25, putting the county total at 9,721 cases on Thursday. There are five county residents hospitalized with the virus and 147 have died.

In Burke County, 21,271 residents are at least partially vaccinated.