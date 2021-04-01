159 COVID-19 cases reported in past week in Catawba County

Catawba County saw 159 new cases of COVID-19 in seven days, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Since Thursday, March 25, the county reported an average of 23 new cases of the virus each day, as of Thursday.
The new cases put the county’s total at 17,847 cases. Of those, 17,272 cases are considered recovered.
Two new county residents deaths were reported in the past week, according to public health. A total of 195 residents have died.
There are 15 county residents hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday.
At least 35,264 county residents have been partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Burke County reported 47 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, March 25, putting the county total at 9,721 cases on Thursday. There are five county residents hospitalized with the virus and 147 have died.
In Burke County, 21,271 residents are at least partially vaccinated.
Caldwell County saw 55 new cases over seven days, putting the county’s total at 8,968 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the health department. There are seven county residents hospitalized with the virus and 140 have died.
In Caldwell County, 18,688 county residents are at least partially vaccinated.
Alexander County reported 107 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, putting the county total at 4,165, according to NCDHHS. Eighty-four county residents have died due to COVID-19.
At least 9,182 county residents are at least partially vaccinated.
Statewide, 12,785 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past week, putting the state total at 916,159 as of Friday, according to NCDHHS.
There are 985 people hospitalized with the virus and 12,136 people have died.