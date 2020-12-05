158 virus cases reported in Catawba

Catawba County Public Health reported 158 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This addition brings the county total to 7,804 cases, with 75 hospitalizations, 103 deaths and 6,150 recoveries.

Burke County Public Health reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday. This brings the county total to 4,481 cases, with 17 hospitalizations and 3,476 recoveries.

The additional death brings the total number of virus-related deaths in Burke County to 71. The person was in his or her 60s, hospitalized and later died from COVID-19-related complications, according to Burke County Public Health.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 77 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 3,801. Of these, 27 patients are hospitalized, 51 have died and 2,302 have recovered.

Alexander County added 23 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website. This brings the county total to 1,754 virus cases, with 25 hospitalizations, 19 deaths and 1,444 recoveries, according to the Alexander County Health Department website.

NCDHHS reported 6,018 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Saturday. This brings the state total to 388,552 cases, with 2,171 hospitalizations, 315,979 recoveries and 5,516 deaths related to the virus.