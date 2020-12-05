 Skip to main content
158 virus cases reported in Catawba
158 virus cases reported in Catawba

Catawba County Public Health reported 158 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This addition brings the county total to 7,804 cases, with 75 hospitalizations, 103 deaths and 6,150 recoveries.

Burke County Public Health reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday. This brings the county total to 4,481 cases, with 17 hospitalizations and 3,476 recoveries.

The additional death brings the total number of virus-related deaths in Burke County to 71. The person was in his or her 60s, hospitalized and later died from COVID-19-related complications, according to Burke County Public Health.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 77 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 3,801. Of these, 27 patients are hospitalized, 51 have died and 2,302 have recovered.

Alexander County added 23 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website. This brings the county total to 1,754 virus cases, with 25 hospitalizations, 19 deaths and 1,444 recoveries, according to the Alexander County Health Department website.

NCDHHS reported 6,018 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Saturday. This brings the state total to 388,552 cases, with 2,171 hospitalizations, 315,979 recoveries and 5,516 deaths related to the virus.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

158 new cases

7,804 total cases

75 hospitalized

103 deaths

6,150 recovered

Burke County

85 new cases

4,481 total cases

17 hospitalized

71 deaths

3,476 recovered

Caldwell County

77 new cases

3,801 total cases

27 hospitalized

51 deaths

2,302 recovered

Alexander County

23 new cases

1,754 total cases

25 hospitalized

19 deaths

1,444 recovered

North Carolina

6,018 new cases

388,552 total cases

2,171 hospitalized

5,516 deaths

315,979 recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Friday.

