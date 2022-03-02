 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
155 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County
alert top story

COVID-19 cases dropped dramatically in Catawba County as the wave of cases caused by the omicron variant wanes.

Another 155 new coronavirus cases were reported over seven days, according to Catawba County Public Health’s Wednesday update.

The weekly total is a quarter of the case total reported the week before. It is similar to levels seen in April and May of 2021.

Hospitalizations also decreased Wednesday, with 37 Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus. There were 54 a week earlier.

Hospitalizations dropped significantly at Catawba Valley Medical Center as well, which reported 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, nearly half the number reported the week before, according to the hospital’s daily update. Of the 22 patients, half were unvaccinated.

The hospital reported that three of the patients were in the intensive care unit, one of whom was unvaccinated. All three ICU patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Five more county residents died of COVID-19, according to public health, putting the county total at 562 people who have died.

In Catawba County, about 56% of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, new COVID-19 cases reported daily continue to drop. There have been about 2.59 million COVID-19 cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. As of Wednesday, 1,461 people were hospitalized with the virus and 22,671 have died.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at catawbavaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

35,278 total cases

37 hospitalized

562 deaths

19,040 recovered

89,727 vaccinated

Burke County

25,144 total cases

12 hospitalized

322 deaths

24,526 recovered

43,891 vaccinated

Caldwell County

23,213 total cases

13 hospitalized

276 deaths

22,503 recovered

40,811 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,343 total cases

5 hospitalized

129 deaths

1,945 recovered

17,460 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,592,991 total cases

1,461 hospitalized

22,671 deaths

2,534,052 recovered

6,830,302 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Feb. 23. All other data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

