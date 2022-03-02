155 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

COVID-19 cases dropped dramatically in Catawba County as the wave of cases caused by the omicron variant wanes.

Another 155 new coronavirus cases were reported over seven days, according to Catawba County Public Health’s Wednesday update.

The weekly total is a quarter of the case total reported the week before. It is similar to levels seen in April and May of 2021.

Hospitalizations also decreased Wednesday, with 37 Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus. There were 54 a week earlier.

Hospitalizations dropped significantly at Catawba Valley Medical Center as well, which reported 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, nearly half the number reported the week before, according to the hospital’s daily update. Of the 22 patients, half were unvaccinated.

The hospital reported that three of the patients were in the intensive care unit, one of whom was unvaccinated. All three ICU patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Five more county residents died of COVID-19, according to public health, putting the county total at 562 people who have died.