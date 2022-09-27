154 apartments planned in Hickory; builder also eyeing Conover for development

A 154-apartment complex is planned for 12th Avenue, SE, in Hickory. Construction is expected to start late this year or in early 2023, the developer said.

Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods plans to build a development of single-story apartment homes on about 47 acres across from Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Director of Acquisitions Rad Schneider said. The location was chosen for its proximity to the interstate and a hospital, as well as the job outlook of the area, he said.

“We are excited about the Trivium Corporate Center and the jobs it’s bringing in,” Schneider said.

The plans for the development lay out a network of 23 buildings. There are about four to eight apartments in each building, Schneider said. A standard apartment is about 1,300 square feet, not including a two-car garage that comes with every apartment.

The apartments will be priced similar to other new apartments in the area, he said. A standard size apartment will likely be about $1,800 to $1,900 per month, Schneider said.

“It is common for us to be higher on the monthly rate due to the larger units and a garage, but we’re competitive on a rent per square foot,” he said.

The rent will be subject to the market at the time the apartments are open to lease. Construction is expected to begin late this year or in early 2023, he said. It will likely take 12-18 months to get the first build complete and open for people to move in, Schneider said.

Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods has developments across the country, including three in North Carolina. It has also applied for a rezoning to allow for a development in Conover.