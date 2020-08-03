15 new cases reported in Catawba as daily case totals trend downward

The number of newly-reported COVID-19 cases in Catawba County continued to drop on Sunday.

Catawba County Public Health reported 15 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 1,939.

While the county is still reporting new cases each day, the number of new cases reported each day has been dropping since Wednesday when a weekly high of 38 new cases was reported.

For the second consecutive day, the number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 17.

The number of hospitalizations overall has generally been declining since mid-July. The highest number of hospitalizations reported in the last week was the 25 reported on Friday.

The number of deaths remained at 28 in the county.

The number of new daily cases reported across the state also fell.

The state reported 1,341 confirmed cases on Sunday. On Saturday, the state reported 1,730 confirmed cases.

In total, there were 125, 219 confirmed cases in the state Sunday.