15 new cases, one death reported in Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Saturday.

“The deceased was in their 80s, was hospitalized and was related to a congregate care facility,” said Emily Killian, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist.

The total COVID-19 case count for the county is now at 2,614, and the total number of deaths is 45. Over 2,000 people have recovered from the virus in the county, and 13 patients remain hospitalized.

Burke County Public Health (BCPH) reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 2,004. Eight patients remain hospitalized and 1,720 people have recovered.

BCPH also reported an additional death on Friday, bringing the total to 35. The individual was in their 70’s and hospitalized, but died from underlying medical conditions, according to a press relase.

Caldwell County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 1,416 cases. Of these, 20 patients are hospitalized, 792 have recovered, and 20 have died.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,585 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Saturday, bringing the total to 165,076. Of these, 965 patients are hospitalized, 136,630 have recovered, and 2,683 have died.