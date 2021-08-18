15 COVID-19 cases linked to South Caldwell High School cheer squad

The South Caldwell High School cheerleading team has a cluster of COVID-19 cases, according to a state report.

The cluster was first reported Aug. 9, according to Catawba County Public Information Officer Paige Counts. There were eight student cases of COVID-19 associated with the cluster on Aug. 10, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Seven new cases were added to the cluster in a Tuesday update to the NCDHHS report. There are 15 total cases associated with the cluster. All cases are students, according to NCDHHS.

A cluster is defined as five positive cases. It is considered to be over 28 days after the last positive case.

Caldwell County also has an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the county jail, according to NCDHHS. There are 29 total cases of COVID-19 associated with the outbreak at the Caldwell County Jail as of Tuesday. Five cases are in staff members and 24 in inmates.

The jail outbreak was first reported Aug. 9, according to Counts. Last week, as of Aug. 10, there were 25 total cases. The four new cases were all in jail inmates.