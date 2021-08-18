15 COVID-19 cases linked to South Caldwell High School cheer squad

The South Caldwell High School cheerleading team has a cluster of COVID-19 cases, according to a state report.
The cluster was first reported Aug. 9, according to Catawba County Public Information Officer Paige Counts. There were eight student cases of COVID-19 associated with the cluster on Aug. 10, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Seven new cases were added to the cluster in a Tuesday update to the NCDHHS report. There are 15 total cases associated with the cluster. All cases are students, according to NCDHHS.
A cluster is defined as five positive cases. It is considered to be over 28 days after the last positive case.
Caldwell County also has an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the county jail, according to NCDHHS. There are 29 total cases of COVID-19 associated with the outbreak at the Caldwell County Jail as of Tuesday. Five cases are in staff members and 24 in inmates.
The jail outbreak was first reported Aug. 9, according to Counts. Last week, as of Aug. 10, there were 25 total cases. The four new cases were all in jail inmates.
Lenoir Healthcare Center, a nursing home in Caldwell County, also has a reported outbreak, according to NCDHHS. There were two staff cases of COVID-19 reported, according to NCDHHS. No new cases were reported from Aug. 10 to Tuesday.
Catawba County has one active outbreak as of Tuesday, according to NCDHHS.
The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory and High Country homeless shelter saw seven total COVID-19 cases reported in July, but there are no longer any active cases, according to Shelley Henderson, director of communications and marketing for The Salvation Army North and South Carolina division.
The outbreak was first reported July 7, according to NCDHHS.
When a shelter resident tests positive, The Salvation Army reports the case to the health department and mass testing is done on all residents, Henderson said. The shelter has two rooms on each floor for people who test positive to quarantine.
To limit the spread of COVID-19, the shelter is limiting resident intake, offering meals at separate times to ensure social distancing and residents and staff are required to wear masks.
Alexander County also has an outbreak in a congregate living setting, on Old Mountain Road in Hiddenite, according to NCDHHS. The facility name or type of housing is not specified. Ten residents have tested positive. Case numbers did not increase from Aug. 10 to Tuesday.
A second facility in Alexander County, a residential care facility called Taylorsville House, has two confirmed resident cases of COVID-19, according to NCDHHS. Case numbers have not increased.
In Burke County, three new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported Tuesday by NCDHHS.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation reported one staff case and two resident cases of COVID-19.
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation reported one staff cases and two resident cases.
Cambridge House, a senior living community in Hildebran, reported three staff cases of COVID-19.
The J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton also has an active outbreak. Ten confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to NCDHHS.