15 Catawba County residents die from COVID-19

Fifteen Catawba County residents died due to COVID-19 in the past week.

From Sept. 16 through Wednesday, 15 new deaths were reported, according to Catawba County Public Health’s weekly COVID-19 update.

The number lines up with recent weeks. A total of 379 residents have died since the pandemic began. Forty-five of those deaths were in the past three weeks.

Fourteen of the 15 who died had been hospitalized for COVID-19, according to Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

One person who died was in their 40s, four were in their 50s, five were in their 60s, three were in their 70s and two were over 80. All were considered high risk due to their age or medical condition, Killian said.

On Wednesday, public health reported 586 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in county residents. There have been a total of 23,333 coronavirus cases in the county since the pandemic began.

In Catawba County, about 50% of the population is vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.