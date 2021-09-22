15 Catawba County residents die from COVID-19

Fifteen Catawba County residents died due to COVID-19 in the past week.
From Sept. 16 through Wednesday, 15 new deaths were reported, according to Catawba County Public Health’s weekly COVID-19 update.
The number lines up with recent weeks. A total of 379 residents have died since the pandemic began. Forty-five of those deaths were in the past three weeks.
Fourteen of the 15 who died had been hospitalized for COVID-19, according to Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.
One person who died was in their 40s, four were in their 50s, five were in their 60s, three were in their 70s and two were over 80. All were considered high risk due to their age or medical condition, Killian said.
On Wednesday, public health reported 586 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in county residents. There have been a total of 23,333 coronavirus cases in the county since the pandemic began.
In Catawba County, about 50% of the population is vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Statewide, there have been 1,356,985 total cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 3,400 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 15,941 have died.
Hospitalizations
Catawba Valley Medical Center had 81 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, according to the health system’s daily update.
Of the hospitalized patients, 66 were unvaccinated and 15 were vaccinated.
The hospital had 16 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, three of whom were vaccinated. Fifteen of the ICU patients were on ventilators. Two of the ventilated patients were vaccinated.
Frye Regional Medical Center was caring for more than 40 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to Director of Marketing and Communications Ann Metz. About 87% of those patients were unvaccinated.
At Lenoir’s Caldwell UNC Health Care hospital, 27 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening. Of those, 22 were unvaccinated. Four were in the ICU and on ventilators, all of whom were unvaccinated.
In Burke County, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported 45 COVID-19 patients in the hospital on Wednesday. Of those, 39 were unvaccinated. There were 14 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, all of whom were unvaccinated. Eight ICU patients were on ventilators.
Schools
Two schools in Catawba County saw new COVID-19 clusters in the past week, according to a state report updated weekly.
Oxford Elementary School and Snow Creek Elementary School both have new clusters, which is five or more related cases in a school, according to NCDHHS.
Oxford Elementary’s cluster consists of one staff case and five student cases.
Snow Creek Elementary has seven student cases.
Catawba County has five other clusters still considered active, all of which were reported on the Sept. 14 NCDHHS report. None of the clusters previously reported saw any new cases this week.