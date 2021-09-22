 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15 Catawba County residents die from COVID-19
0 Comments
alert featured
CATAWBA COUNTY

15 Catawba County residents die from COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fifteen Catawba County residents died due to COVID-19 in the past week.

From Sept. 16 through Wednesday, 15 new deaths were reported, according to Catawba County Public Health’s weekly COVID-19 update.

The number lines up with recent weeks. A total of 379 residents have died since the pandemic began. Forty-five of those deaths were in the past three weeks.

Fourteen of the 15 who died had been hospitalized for COVID-19, according to Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

One person who died was in their 40s, four were in their 50s, five were in their 60s, three were in their 70s and two were over 80. All were considered high risk due to their age or medical condition, Killian said.

The federal government is spending $2.1 billion to improve infection control procedures in health care settings, aimed at preventing the transmission of diseases inside hospitals, dialysis centers and other facilities.

On Wednesday, public health reported 586 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in county residents. There have been a total of 23,333 coronavirus cases in the county since the pandemic began.

In Catawba County, about 50% of the population is vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Statewide, there have been 1,356,985 total cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 3,400 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 15,941 have died.

Hospitalizations

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba Valley Medical Center had 81 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, according to the health system’s daily update.

Of the hospitalized patients, 66 were unvaccinated and 15 were vaccinated.

The hospital had 16 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, three of whom were vaccinated. Fifteen of the ICU patients were on ventilators. Two of the ventilated patients were vaccinated.

Frye Regional Medical Center was caring for more than 40 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to Director of Marketing and Communications Ann Metz. About 87% of those patients were unvaccinated.

At Lenoir’s Caldwell UNC Health Care hospital, 27 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening. Of those, 22 were unvaccinated. Four were in the ICU and on ventilators, all of whom were unvaccinated.

In Burke County, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reported 45 COVID-19 patients in the hospital on Wednesday. Of those, 39 were unvaccinated. There were 14 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, all of whom were unvaccinated. Eight ICU patients were on ventilators.

Schools

Two schools in Catawba County saw new COVID-19 clusters in the past week, according to a state report updated weekly.

Oxford Elementary School and Snow Creek Elementary School both have new clusters, which is five or more related cases in a school, according to NCDHHS.

Oxford Elementary’s cluster consists of one staff case and five student cases.

Snow Creek Elementary has seven student cases.

Catawba County has five other clusters still considered active, all of which were reported on the Sept. 14 NCDHHS report. None of the clusters previously reported saw any new cases this week.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

23,333 total cases

67 hospitalized

379 deaths

19,040 recovered

79,874 vaccinated

Burke County

14,629 total cases

48 hospitalized

229 deaths

13,202 recovered

40,236 vaccinated

Caldwell County

13,204 total cases

27 hospitalized

179 deaths

12,468 recovered

36,494 vaccinated

Alexander County

5,975 total cases

21 hospitalized

99 deaths

1,945 recovered

15,256 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,356,985 total cases

3,400 hospitalized

15,941 deaths

1,255,168 recovered

5,951,211 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Sept. 20. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Anyone 12 years old and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert