15 Catawba County residents die from COVID-19 in 7-day span

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 15 Catawba County residents over seven days, pushing the county’s death toll to 411.
The additional deaths, from Sept. 30 through Wednesday, were reported by Catawba County Public Health.
The 15 deaths are two fewer than reported the week before.
Those who died included one person in their 40s, four in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s and five in their 80s.
The number of new cases reported in the same time period decreased to 345. Two weeks prior there were 586 new cases reported over seven days.
This week’s new cases put the county’s total at 24,080 cases since the pandemic began.
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 also decreased to 37 on Wednesday, according to public health. There were 58 residents hospitalized the Wednesday before.
As of Wednesday, there were 81,130 county residents who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide, there have been 1,417,203 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. There were 2,586 people hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday and 16,945 have died.
Hospitalizations
Catawba Valley Medical Center reported a total of 43 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday. Of those, 37 were unvaccinated. The hospital had 11 patients in the intensive care unit, 10 of whom were on ventilators. Three ICU patients were vaccinated.
At Frye Regional Medical Center there were more than 30 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, according to Director of Marketing and Communications Ann Metz. About 94 percent of the COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated.
In Lenoir, Caldwell UNC Health Care reported 30 COVID-19 patients at the hospital as of Wednesday. Of those 22 were unvaccinated. The hospital had five patients in the ICU, all unvaccinated. Three were on ventilators.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Burke County reported 36 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday. Of those, 30 were unvaccinated. The hospital system had 16 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, one of whom was vaccinated. Four COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.