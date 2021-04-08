 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
148 new COVID-19 cases reported over past week
0 comments
alert top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

148 new COVID-19 cases reported over past week

{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County saw 148 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is cautioning Americans from declaring victory over Covid-19 because there there are signs that a surge "wants to increase". He talks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the state of the fight against the coronavirus.

There were an average of 21 new cases per day from Friday, April 2, through Thursday. The new cases put the county total at 17,995 cases. Of those, 17,419 cases are considered recovered, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Two new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past week, putting the county total at 297 county resident deaths.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There are 18 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Burke County reported 49 new cases over seven days, as of Thursday, according to the Burke County Health Department. There have been 9,770 total cases and 149 deaths.

Caldwell County reported 55 new cases over the past week as of Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. There have been 9,023 total cases and 142 deaths in Caldwell County.

Alexander County reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, as of Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 4,208 total cases and 85 deaths.

Statewide, North Carolina reported 10,738 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, as of Thursday, according to the NCDHHS. The new cases put the state total at 926,897. There are 1,004 people hospitalized with the virus and 12,224 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

17,995 total cases

18 hospitalized

297 deaths

17,419 recovered

38,306 vaccinated

Burke County

9,770 total cases

6 hospitalized

149 deaths

9,411 recovered

22,620 vaccinated

Caldwell County

9,023 total cases

8 hospitalized

142 deaths

8,842 recovered

19,494 vaccinated

Alexander County

4,208 total cases

10 hospitalized

85 deaths

1,945 recovered

9,755 vaccinated

North Carolina

926,897 total cases

1,004 hospitalized

12,224 deaths

887,724 recovered

3,423,449 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org. Those without internet or who need help signing up can call 828-282-2002.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden announces actions to tackle gun 'epidemic'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert