148 new COVID-19 cases reported over past week

Catawba County saw 148 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There were an average of 21 new cases per day from Friday, April 2, through Thursday. The new cases put the county total at 17,995 cases. Of those, 17,419 cases are considered recovered, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Two new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past week, putting the county total at 297 county resident deaths.

There are 18 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Burke County reported 49 new cases over seven days, as of Thursday, according to the Burke County Health Department. There have been 9,770 total cases and 149 deaths.

Caldwell County reported 55 new cases over the past week as of Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. There have been 9,023 total cases and 142 deaths in Caldwell County.

Alexander County reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, as of Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 4,208 total cases and 85 deaths.

Statewide, North Carolina reported 10,738 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, as of Thursday, according to the NCDHHS. The new cases put the state total at 926,897. There are 1,004 people hospitalized with the virus and 12,224 have died.

