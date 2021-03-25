147 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County over 7 days

Catawba County saw 147 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county saw an average of 21 new cases per day over seven days through Thursday. The new cases bring the county total to 17,688 cases.

Of those cases, 17,110 are considered recovered, according to public health.

Two new resident deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the past week, putting the county’s total at 293 deaths since the pandemic began.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Thursday there were 16 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Burke County reported 59 new cases over seven days as of Thursday, according to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard. The county has seen a total of 9,674 cases and 147 deaths.

Caldwell County saw 68 new cases over seven days, as of Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. The county has reported a total of 8,913 cases and 140 deaths.

Alexander County saw 36 new cases over seven days as of Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The county has reported a total of 4,050 cases and 84 people have died.