147 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County over 7 days
Catawba County saw 147 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county saw an average of 21 new cases per day over seven days through Thursday. The new cases bring the county total to 17,688 cases.

Of those cases, 17,110 are considered recovered, according to public health.

Two new resident deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the past week, putting the county’s total at 293 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday there were 16 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Burke County reported 59 new cases over seven days as of Thursday, according to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard. The county has seen a total of 9,674 cases and 147 deaths.

Caldwell County saw 68 new cases over seven days, as of Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. The county has reported a total of 8,913 cases and 140 deaths.

Alexander County saw 36 new cases over seven days as of Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The county has reported a total of 4,050 cases and 84 people have died.

Statewide, 12,060 new cases of the coronavirus were reported over seven days, as of Thursday, according to NCDHHS. There have been 903,374 confirmed cases in North Carolina and 11,987 people have died.

As of Thursday, 945 people are hospitalized with the virus.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that starting April 7, every adult in North Carolina will be eligible for the vaccination.

Shots open to all April 7

On April 7, every adult in North Carolina will become eligible for the vaccine.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

17,688 total cases

16 hospitalized

293 deaths

17,110 recovered

30,065 vaccinated

Burke County

9,674 total cases

2 hospitalized

147 deaths

9,260 recovered

17,571 vaccinated

Caldwell County

8,913 total cases

14 hospitalized

140 deaths

8,631 recovered

15,833 vaccinated

Alexander County

4,050 total cases

10 hospitalized

84 deaths

1,945 recovered

7,141 vaccinated

North Carolina

903,374 total cases

945 hospitalized

11,987 deaths

864,755 recovered

2,216,073 vaccinated

Caldwell and Alexander county data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org. Those without internet or who need help signing up can call 828-282-2002.

