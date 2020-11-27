 Skip to main content
141 virus cases added to Catawba totals
CATAWBA COUNTY

141 virus cases added to Catawba totals

Catawba County Public Health reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday.

The new cases bring the county total to 6,837, with 58 hospitalizations and 5,523 recoveries. The two deaths reported on Friday bring the county total to 95 deaths related to the virus.

"The first deceased was over 80, was not hospitalized and was related to congregate care. The second deceased was over 80, had been hospitalized for COVID and not related to congregate care. They were both considered high risk due to age, medical condition or race/ethnicity," said Honey Estrada, Public Health Strategist with Catawba County Public Health.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county total to 3,444 cases. Of these, there are 25 hospitalizations, 2,153 recoveries, and 45 deaths related to the virus.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,008 COVID-19 cases on Friday since Wednesday. This brings the state total to 354,514 cases, with 1,708 hospitalizations, 5,212 deaths, and 293,555 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

141 new cases

6,837 total cases

58 hospitalized

95 deaths

5,523 recovered

Burke County

4,024 total cases

20 hospitalized

67 deaths

3,171 recovered

Caldwell County

21 new cases

3,444 total cases

25 hospitalized

45 deaths

2,153 recovered

Alexander County

1,373 total cases

27 hospitalized

13 deaths

1,053 recovered

North Carolina

8,008 new cases

354,514 total cases

1,708 hospitalized

5,212 deaths

293,555 recovered

Caldwell County data is as of Thursday; Burke County data is as of Wednesday; and Alexander County data is as of Thursday, Nov. 19.

