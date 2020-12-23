 Skip to main content
14 deaths, 273 COVID-19 cases linked to active care facility outbreaks
14 deaths, 273 COVID-19 cases linked to active care facility outbreaks

No updates Thursday and Friday

Catawba County Public Health officials say the department will not be updating COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day.

The seven active COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living facilities have grown in recent weeks, now accounting for 273 cases and 14 deaths.

The largest outbreak is at Trinity Village in Hickory, where the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports 92 total cases related to the outbreak and two deaths. There were 62 cases reported at the facility on Dec. 14. There are 55 cases and one death among staff members and 37 cases and one death among residents of the nursing home.

Abernethy Laurels retirement community reported 73 cases and four deaths at the facility as of Tuesday, according to NCDHHS’ latest report. There are 40 cases in the staff of the facility and 33 residents have contracted the virus. Four have died.

Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation Viewmont has seen a total of 40 cases related to its current outbreak, according to NCDHHS. Twelve staff members have contracted the virus and 28 residents. Four residents have died.

Brian Center Hickory East has seen 16 confirmed cases during its current outbreak. Eleven cases are in staff members and five are residents.

Trinity Ridge in Hickory has a total of 22 cases related to its current outbreak. Seventeen staff members have tested positive and five residents have. One staff member and one resident have died.

The Alberta House, a care facility in Conover, has seen 21 total cases linked to an outbreak and two deaths. Seven staff members and 14 residents have tested positive. Two residents have died.

Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn, a residential care facility, has reported a total of nine confirmed cases. Six staff members and three residents have tested positive.

Case count

Catawba County reported 133 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county total at 10,523 since the pandemic began. Of those, 8,786 cases are considered recovered — 83 percent of cases.

Three new coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 146. 

There are 88 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide there were 5,609 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, according to NCDHHS. The new cases put the state total at 494,511 cases.

There are 3,043 people hospitalized with the virus and 6,360 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

133 new cases

10,523 total cases

88 hospitalized

146 deaths

8,786 recovered

Burke County

91 new cases

5,633 total cases

17 hospitalized

76 deaths

4,443 recovered

Caldwell County

41 new cases

5,191 total cases

60 hospitalized

60 deaths

2,781 recovered

Alexander County

36 new cases

2,393 total cases

15 hospitalized

26 deaths

1,945 recovered

North Carolina

5,609 new cases

494,511 total cases

3,043 hospitalized

6,360 deaths

403,488 recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Tuesday.

