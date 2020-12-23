14 deaths, 273 COVID-19 cases linked to active care facility outbreaks

The seven active COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living facilities have grown in recent weeks, now accounting for 273 cases and 14 deaths.

The largest outbreak is at Trinity Village in Hickory, where the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports 92 total cases related to the outbreak and two deaths. There were 62 cases reported at the facility on Dec. 14. There are 55 cases and one death among staff members and 37 cases and one death among residents of the nursing home.

Abernethy Laurels retirement community reported 73 cases and four deaths at the facility as of Tuesday, according to NCDHHS’ latest report. There are 40 cases in the staff of the facility and 33 residents have contracted the virus. Four have died.

Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation Viewmont has seen a total of 40 cases related to its current outbreak, according to NCDHHS. Twelve staff members have contracted the virus and 28 residents. Four residents have died.

Brian Center Hickory East has seen 16 confirmed cases during its current outbreak. Eleven cases are in staff members and five are residents.