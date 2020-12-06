139 new COVID-19 cases listed Sunday for Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health reported 139 new virus cases on Sunday.

That brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases, since the pandemic began, to 7,943.

There are currently 77 people hospitalized with the virus. The county has seen 103 deaths linked to the virus.

Neighboring Burke County reported 96 new cases on Sunday. That brings Burke's total to 4,577 confirmed cases. The deaths of 71 people in Burke County are linked to the virus.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,438 new cases on Sunday, representing a 7% jump over the previous daily high of 6,018 cases reported Saturday.

For the ninth consecutive day, North Carolina had a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, this time 2,191 as of noon Sunday. That is 20 more than the previous high of 2,171 reported Saturday.

The Winston-Salem Journal contributed to this report.