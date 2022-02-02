 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
138 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19
CATAWBA COUNTY

138 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19

The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased slightly, setting a new record high on Wednesday.

Catawba County Public Health reported 138 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of one from the week before.

The county saw 954 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. There have been 33,234 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County residents since the pandemic began.

Six new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday. The new deaths bring Catawba County’s total to 498 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations stayed high at Catawba Valley Medical Center, which reported 80 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to the hospital’s daily update. Of those patients, 57 were unvaccinated.

The hospital reported that 18 of those patients were in the ICU, 12 of whom were unvaccinated. Of the ICU patients, 11 are on ventilators.

About 56% of Catawba County’s population — 89,020 people — has been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Of those people, 37,841 have received a booster or additional dose.

Statewide, there have been 2,442,891 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, there were 4,725 people hospitalized with the virus.

North Carolina reached 20,904 COVID-related deaths, according to NCDHHS.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

33,234 total cases

138 hospitalized

498 deaths

19,040 recovered

89,020 vaccinated

Burke County

23,446 total cases

40 hospitalized

290 deaths

21,082 recovered

43,599 vaccinated

Caldwell County

21,423 total cases

52 hospitalized

246 deaths

19,589 recovered

40,462 vaccinated

Alexander County

9,872 total cases

5 hospitalized

129 deaths

1,945 recovered

17,293 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,442,891 total cases

4,725 hospitalized

20,904 deaths

2,149,838 recovered

6,771,602 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Jan. 28. All other data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

