The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased slightly, setting a new record high on Wednesday.

Catawba County Public Health reported 138 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of one from the week before.

The county saw 954 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. There have been 33,234 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County residents since the pandemic began.

Six new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday. The new deaths bring Catawba County’s total to 498 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations stayed high at Catawba Valley Medical Center, which reported 80 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to the hospital’s daily update. Of those patients, 57 were unvaccinated.

The hospital reported that 18 of those patients were in the ICU, 12 of whom were unvaccinated. Of the ICU patients, 11 are on ventilators.