130 acres to be protected, used for state trail

About 130 acres along Jacob Fork River in Catawba County will be protected and eventually given to the state park system to become part of a trail.
Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina bought the property along the river on Dec. 23 for $520,000. The money came from a private conservationist, a press release from Foothills Conservancy said.
The property, off Pittstown Road south of Mountain View, will eventually be given to the North Carolina State Parks system to be part of the Wilderness Gateway State Trail. The trail is planned to go from Rutherford County through McDowell and Burke counties to Catawba County.
The 130 acres connects to another 160 acres Foothills Conservancy gave to the state park system in 2020 for use in the trail, the release said.
This property includes a half-mile of the Jacob Fork River. It was an ideal property to conserve, Foothills Conservancy Executive Director Andrew Kota said in the release.
“The historical and environmental value of this property cannot be overstated,” Kota said. “Permanently protecting this land will benefit everyone in the region, particularly when it is added to the state parks system and is available for public access in the future.”
The property has been owned by the same family since 1786, the release said. It is meaningful to the family, said Michele Kling, who helped lead negotiations for her family’s property, in the release.
“This property means so much to us, and it was such a wonderful experience working with Foothills Conservancy,” Kling said. “My family and I feel so grateful for Foothills Conservancy’s help protecting this property. We couldn’t have found a better way to conserve the historical and sentimental value of the land.”