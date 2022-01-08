130 acres to be protected, used for state trail

About 130 acres along Jacob Fork River in Catawba County will be protected and eventually given to the state park system to become part of a trail.

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina bought the property along the river on Dec. 23 for $520,000. The money came from a private conservationist, a press release from Foothills Conservancy said.

The property, off Pittstown Road south of Mountain View, will eventually be given to the North Carolina State Parks system to be part of the Wilderness Gateway State Trail. The trail is planned to go from Rutherford County through McDowell and Burke counties to Catawba County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 130 acres connects to another 160 acres Foothills Conservancy gave to the state park system in 2020 for use in the trail, the release said.

This property includes a half-mile of the Jacob Fork River. It was an ideal property to conserve, Foothills Conservancy Executive Director Andrew Kota said in the release.