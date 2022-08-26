13-year-old with Tourette syndrome finds welcoming place at DIY skate park in Hickory

Joe has ADHD and Tourette syndrome.

In Hickory, she found skateboarding at an unofficial DIY skate park. She also found a community that welcomed, taught and embraced her son.

Wolf lived in Las Vegas until this year. Shortly before she moved to Hickory, Wolf urged Joel to try skateboarding. He was interested, Wolf said.

When they settled in Hickory, Wolf and Joel set out to find a place for Joel to skateboard. In searching online, Joel found the Hickory DIY skate park on Old Lenoir Road.

“Some skateparks — they’re not all friendly. Joel saw there was a DIY one (in Hickory) and from day one they were talking to him and helping him,” Wolf said.

From Old Lenoir Road, there’s little to mark the skate park other than an old Concrete Machinery sign, the company that used to occupy the lot. Down a small turnoff and short hill sits the concrete pad once home to the company. Now, the area is covered in brightly-painted bumps, ramps and rails. The park was built by passionate skaters in Hickory in the past two years.

After bringing Joel to the park to skate, Wolf met the skate park’s keepers, Colby Poarch and Ricky Hubert, and an eclectic group of fellow skaters.

The group welcomed Joel into their ranks, taught him more about skating and treated him as an equal, Wolf said. For the first time in his life, Wolf saw her son open up.

“I’ve never seen him talking that much. They just took right to him, and I’ve never seen him enjoy something this much,” Wolf said. “As a new mom to Hickory and North Carolina, it set the tone for what we thought of the citizens and people who live here.

“I’ve told them I don’t know how many times how much of a difference it made to him and to our family that they welcome us here. If you’re here to skateboard, you’re family, and that’s what he feels like.”

Sitting in her car (or leaning up against it on a nice day) Wolf watched her son blossom. He started talking to the other skateboarders comfortably, a change from his usual shy demeanor. He also learned to jump back up and keep going after a fall, something Wolf never witnessed in the past.

The improvements translated over to other parts of Joel’s life, Wolf said. His grades improved and he’s become more talkative and confident in everyday life. If others make fun of his tics, caused by Tourette syndrome, Joel handles it better now.

“He just lets it roll off his back where he didn’t before,” Wolf said. “I knew the only thing different was here, so I knew that it was helping him to kind of get back up and keep going,” Wolf said. “There is such a skate culture that is amazing and awesome. Anybody who can’t find a place to belong, this is it.”

The concrete pad left behind by Concrete Machinery has been used by skateboarders for years, Poarch said. He skated there a handful of times over the years but became a frequent visitor when the city of Hickory’s skate park closed in late 2019. At the time, there were a handful of makeshift ramps, ledges and a rail.

It was then that Poarch and fellow skateboarder Hubert took control. Poarch, who worked in concrete, and Hubert, a carpenter, banded together to clean the area up. With the help of friends, Poarch and Hubert added new ramps, rails and jumps, painted the concrete, picked up trash and cut back overgrown plants.

“We look after the spot. … We run people off who aren’t here to skate. We keep it safe. It’s been a full-time thing,” Poarch said. “It’s so we have a place to always be able to go.”

The duo has raised some money for the DIY park and hopes more people come and support the park so they can continue to keep it up. The skate park isn’t a business, just something fun to add to the skating community in Hickory, Poarch said. The landowner is aware of the skate park. Poarch and Hubert know the skate park may not be around forever.

“We know it could be yanked out from under us, but it’s worth it for us,” Hubert said. “The impact is worth it no matter what happened.”

On busy days, as many as 30 skaters have visited. Even on slow days, there are typically five or 10 people, Hubert said.

When the skateboarders get going, the rumble of the wheels on concrete fills the enclave, along with the bang of boards hitting the ground after jumps and the scrape of wood after a fall. If a skateboarder pulls off a clean trick, others stop to tap their boards on the colorful concrete as applause.

The group is always stopping to talk to each other, or point out how each could improve.

Poarch and Hubert are always talking about how they’ll improve the skate park, as well. Their minds churn up new ideas for jumps, ledges and ramps.

“The sky’s the limit,” Hubert said. “There isn’t a final plan, just what’s next.”

While the physical park itself is a big part of its success, the atmosphere and community the skateboarders have built around it is another factor, Wolf said.

“I wouldn’t trade these guys for anything,” she said. “These are some of the greatest guys, and I don’t think they understand the difference they make, not just for Joel but everyone here.”